Three dead, including four-year-old boy, after powerful storms lashed Victoria

Storm clouds are seen over Melbourne's CBD.

Storm clouds are seen over Melbourne's CBD. Source: AAP

Published 28 August 2020 at 10:00pm, updated 29 August 2020 at 1:27pm
By Preetinder Grewal
A four-year-old boy is one of three people killed overnight by falling trees after a powerful storm tore through Melbourne. Ayan Kapoor died in hospital after being hit by a tree in Blackburn South in the city's east yesterday evening. The wild weather cut power to homes and emergency services responded to thousands of calls for help because of the strong winds across the state. Listen to this podcast for more information…

