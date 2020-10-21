Tips for enjoying virtual travel during COVID-19 lockdown

Recent data from Tourism Research Australia found that domestic tourism slumped by $21.7 billion in the first half of 2020 compared to the same period last year.





Some are experiencing a more immersive travel experience in virtual reality (VR) at residential aged care facilities through a headset that places the user within their chosen setting.





Melbourne technology start-up SilVR Adventures began offering this experience to aged care facilities last year.





A 2016 survey found that just over a quarter of Australian retailers planned to adopt VR within the next 12 months, but it also found that over half of the business leaders surveyed did not have a mobile app or mobile website.





Dr Chandler is doubtful of the ability for general users, including baby boomers, to widely use virtual reality technology which needs to run on a powerful computer accompanied by high internet speed.





It’s kind of accessibility for these technologies. There is a lot of people using the internet, quite a lot but the steps to kind of put on a virtual reality headset is something else. I think this is going to be a big change in society in the next decade or so but it’s kind of hard to predict how many people will take up virtual reality not having a headset at home .





To hear the full audio, please click on the audio player above.





People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 meters away from others. Find out what restrictions are in place for your state or territory.





Testing for coronavirus is now widely available across Australia. If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.

The federal government's coronavirus tracing app COVIDSafe is available for download from your phone's app store.





SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments.





News and information is available in 63 languages at https://www.sbs.com.au/language/coronavirus





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .











