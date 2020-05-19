Tips to stay active and healthy during social isolation

A recent article by leading physiologists of Bath University in the UK highlights that staying active and healthy during social isolation may improve your immune system. The goal is to achieve 150 minutes of regular moderate intensity aerobic exercise per week doing activities like walking and cycling.





And keeping up with regular daily exercises can help manage chronic illnesses such as heart disease and diabetes, according to Melbourne exercise physiologist Mohamed Saad.





These conditions, if not being monitored on a regular basis, can progress if we’re inactive. The research has shown that there can be a decrease in your immune functions and your susceptibility to attracting viruses can actually increase.











