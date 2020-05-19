SBS Punjabi

Tips to stay active and healthy during social isolation

SBS Punjabi

Planting in garden

Planting in garden Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 19 May 2020 at 11:00am, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:13pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang, MP Singh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Australia’s seniors are staying home more than ever due to COVID-19. You may not be able to move about as much, but keeping active is essential to maintaining your immunity and finding a sense of calm amid uncertainty.

Published 19 May 2020 at 11:00am, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:13pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang, MP Singh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A
recent article
by leading physiologists of Bath University in the UK highlights that staying active and healthy during social isolation may improve your immune system. The goal is to achieve 150 minutes of regular moderate intensity aerobic exercise per week doing activities like walking and cycling.

And keeping up with regular daily exercises can help manage chronic illnesses such as heart disease and diabetes, according to Melbourne exercise physiologist Mohamed Saad.

These conditions, if not being monitored on a regular basis, can progress if we’re inactive. The research has shown that there can be a decrease in your immune functions and your susceptibility to attracting viruses can actually increase.

 

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.
Testing for coronavirus is now widely available across Australia. If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.
The federal government's coronavirus tracing app COVIDSafe is available for download from your phone's app store.
SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments. News and information is available in 63 languages at
sbs.com.au/coronavirus.


Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?