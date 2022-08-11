SBS Punjabi

To the Extreme: Tackling the threat

To the Extreme Episode Recruitment (SBS).jpg

To the Extreme Episode Recruitment Source: SBS

Published 11 August 2022 at 10:32am, updated 11 August 2022 at 10:34am
By Stephanie Corsetti, Jasdeep Kaur
Federal authorities are reporting terrorism is an enduring, diverse and complex problem for Australia and it can be driven by extremist attitudes toward minority groups when racially or religiously motivated ideology takes hold. In the first episode of 'To The Extreme,' authorities explain how they are adapting to the ever-changing threat of extremism and what the danger level is for Australians facing possible future attacks.

From anti-lockdown protests to threatening behaviour including a prop gallows and noose set up outside the Victorian Parliament late last year, pandemic conditions created fertile ground for anti-government sentiment to explode.

Far-right agitators have had the chance to grow their movement through online channels, building on a community-wide general sense of caution that edged towards distrust.

The issue of extremism and recruiting new members into what can be dangerous groups with hateful views is not new.

The Australian Federal Police Assistant Commissioner for counter terrorism and special investigations is Scott Lee.

He says police target criminals, rather than certain ideologies or backgrounds.

The latest inquiry into extremism has begun in Victoria, following the state's ban of the Nazi swastika from public display.

The Victorian extremism inquiry continues until the end of the month.

And the next episode of To The Extreme will explore global division, the risk of extremism overseas and how it compares to Australia.

To report any suspicious or suspected terrorist activity contact the national security hotline on 1800 123 400, or 000 [[triple zero]] in an emergency.

Listen to the audio by clicking on 'Speaker' in the photo above.

