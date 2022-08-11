To the Extreme: Tackling the threat

From anti-lockdown protests to threatening behaviour including a prop gallows and noose set up outside the Victorian Parliament late last year, pandemic conditions created fertile ground for anti-government sentiment to explode.





Far-right agitators have had the chance to grow their movement through online channels, building on a community-wide general sense of caution that edged towards distrust.





The issue of extremism and recruiting new members into what can be dangerous groups with hateful views is not new.





The Australian Federal Police Assistant Commissioner for counter terrorism and special investigations is Scott Lee.





He says police target criminals, rather than certain ideologies or backgrounds.





The latest inquiry into extremism has begun in Victoria, following the state's ban of the Nazi swastika from public display.





The Victorian extremism inquiry continues until the end of the month.





To report any suspicious or suspected terrorist activity contact the national security hotline on 1800 123 400, or 000 [[triple zero]] in an emergency.





