Should Australians have to deny their other citizenships to enter federal politics?

Deputy Greens Leader Mehreen Farouqi was born in Lahore, Pakistan, and moved to Sydney with her husband in 1992, working and lecturing at university as a civil engineer.





A decade later she became the first Muslim woman to stand for New South Wales, but first, she was forced to renounce her birth citizenship.





She's told SBS it was harder than she thought it would be.





New West Australian Labor Senator Fatima Payman has also recounted her experience of renouncing her citizenship.





The 27-year-old is currently the youngest Senator in the Chamber, and one of the youngest ever to stand as a representative.





Despite her close ties to her culture and family, Senator Payman doesn't think the rules should change.





Because it's a rule in the constitution, it would need a referendum to remove it.





