Tony Abbott said 'Let's see what the future holds'

Former Prime Minister Tony Abbott at an Indian restaurant launch in Melbourne's south east on Saturday February 17

Former Prime Minister Tony Abbott at an Indian restaurant launch in Melbourne's south east on Saturday February 17 Source: SBS Punjabi

Published 19 February 2018 at 10:51am, updated 19 February 2018 at 11:16am
By Manpreet K Singh
Speaking to SBS Punjabi over the weekend, the former Prime Minister of Australia expressed dismay at the events in Canberra during the last week and said, "I"m here to serve my electorate, the party and the people of Australia," adding "lets see what the future holds."

"This was a week that most people would have preferred had not happened," Mr Abbott said to SBS Punjabi. "But the important thing is for all of us to go on and trying to do the right thing by the people of Australia."

Earlier in the day, before Mr Abbott addressed the gathering at the restaurant opening, many admirers and supporters said he was not just "the former Prime Minister of Australia, but the future Prime Minister as well."

Asked about that, Mr Abbott laughed and said, "For me, I'm very proud to be the member for Warringah, I'm happy to continue as the member for Warringah, but as long as you're in the parliament you're there to serve."

"So let's see what the future holds."

When asked again if he would rule out running for the top job, Mr Abbott smiled and said, "I'm here to serve as best as I can my electorate, my party and our country."  



