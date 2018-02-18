Tony Abbott said 'Let's see what the future holds'

"This was a week that most people would have preferred had not happened," Mr Abbott said to SBS Punjabi . "But the important thing is for all of us to go on and trying to do the right thing by the people of Australia."





Earlier in the day, before Mr Abbott addressed the gathering at the restaurant opening, many admirers and supporters said he was not just "the former Prime Minister of Australia, but the future Prime Minister as well."





Asked about that, Mr Abbott laughed and said, "For me, I'm very proud to be the member for Warringah, I'm happy to continue as the member for Warringah, but as long as you're in the parliament you're there to serve."





"So let's see what the future holds."





When asked again if he would rule out running for the top job, Mr Abbott smiled and said, "I'm here to serve as best as I can my electorate, my party and our country."









