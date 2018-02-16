SBS Punjabi

Top 10 professions for Punjabis in Australia

SBS Punjabi

A Punjabi migrant

A Punjabi migrant Source: Getty images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 16 February 2018 at 11:03am, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:05am
By Manpreet K Singh, Ruchika Talwar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, there are a few professions where Australian Punjabis may almost be 'over-represented'. Is this by choice or circumstance - that is the question we put to Sanam Sharma, a senior HR Manager at an Australian multinational firm. Hear his response in this interview.

Published 16 February 2018 at 11:03am, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:05am
By Manpreet K Singh, Ruchika Talwar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
According to the ABS, just over 132,000 Punjabi speakers currently reside in Australia. Of them, nearly 58,000 did not state their profession during the 2016 census - which could either mean they are unemployed, or that they chose not to disclose their field of work.

Of the 74,000 who did mention their line of work in the latest Australian census, here are the top 10 professions that Punjabis choose to work in:

1. Automobile Drivers (6,925)

2. Truck Drivers (3,447)

3. Sales Assistants (2,959)

4. Cooks (2,200)

5. Aged Care / Disability workers (2,146)

6. Commercial Cleaners (2,107)

7. Chefs (2,100)

8. Nursing Support / Personal care workers (1,931)

9. Child Carers (1,857)

10. Kitchen Hands (1,634)

The above list is followed closely by Nurses (1,555), Bus and Coach drivers (1,504), Packers (1,367), Delivery drivers (1,330), Security Workers / Guards (1,290) and Couriers /Postal Delivery (1,132).

READ MORE

Punjabis drive Australia, quite literally



Statistics also reveal that there are 112 Punjabis in the role of Chief Executive or Managing Director, 182 Managers, 351 General Practitioners, 342 Secondary School teachers, 219 Primary School teachers, 189 Prison Officers, 162 Real Estate agents and 112 Police members.

1103 Punjabis manage Cafes or Restaurants,  957 are Motor Mechanics and 812 are Accountants. 

Sanam Sharma, an HR expert, speaking to SBS Punjabi about the latest statistics from ABS
Sanam Sharma, an HR expert, speaking to SBS Punjabi about the latest statistics from ABS Source: Supplied


As reported earlier by SBS Punjabi, the ABS statistics reveal that
Punjabis Drive Australia
- quite literally - with almost 15,000 people working as automobile, truck, bus, delivery, train or tram drivers. 

Statistics also reveal that 34% of Australian Punjabis are graduates and 21% have completed a post-graduate degree, which is a much higher level of qualification than the general population in Australia.

In an interview with SBS Punjabi, Sanam Sharma, who is an HR manager with a blue-chip Australian company, reflects on the reasons behind these statistics. Click on the audio link above to hear the interview.

Follow SBS Punjabi on Facebook and Twitter.

 
More from SBS Punjabi

Census 2016: Presenting a profile of the Punjabi community in Australia

There is a land of five rivers called Punjaub - right here in Australia

This is how the Australian Punjaub got it’s name

Not only Punjaub, Australia has Doab, Ravi, Chenab and Indus too!



 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?