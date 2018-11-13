Touchy tributes paid on centenary of Armistice day

The four-year war, between 1914-1918, was the largest and most costly conflict that the world had known, drawing in more than 100 countries and leaving between nine and 13 million people dead. More than a third were missing or had no known graves.





As countries around the world mark their own losses, Australia has remembered centenary of the Armistice where, as a relatively new nation, over 416,000 people enlisted, but 60,000 never returned home. At the National War Memorial in Canberra a minute's silence was held at 11 o'clock, the moment the guns fell silent on November 11th, 1918.





The Prime Minister, Scott Morrison, spoke of the "deep scars of war" and the need to preserve freedom.





Wreaths were then laid by officials and members of the diplomatic corps on behalf of their countries.





Opposition leader Bill Shorten read out a selection of poignant epitaphs that spoke of love and loss.





From dawn to dusk a beam of light was beamed from the War Memorial to Parliament House, changing colours from white, to pink and red. An evening vigil will also be held/ (was also held) at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.





In Victoria, both the Labor government and the coalition opposition halted campaigning ahead of elections this month out of respect. Premier Daniel Andrews urged people to show up to mark the centenary amid heightened security as investigations continue into the fatal attack in Bourke Street on Friday.





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .















