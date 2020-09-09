Trials of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine on hold after participant suffers adverse reaction

The phase 3 trials of the AstraZeneca Oxford vaccine are now on hold after a person taking part in the United Kingdom had a serious adverse reaction.





AstraZeneca says a "standard review process triggered a pause to vaccination to allow review of the safety data."





But on another vaccine front, the Chairman and CEO at Pfizer, Albert Bourla, says his company is hoping it will establish if it has a safe and effective vaccine by the end of next month.





"But right now our model, our best case predicts that we will have an answer by the end of October. Of course, this is only a prediction. It is 60% the chances in our best case that we will have an answer by the end of October. And that is only an answer."





Pfizer is working with Germany-based BioNTech to develop a vaccine in partnership with the Trump administration. Residents in metropolitan Melbourne are subject to stay-at-home orders and can only leave home for food and essential supplies, work, study, exercise or care responsibilities. People are also advised to wear masks in public.





