Two Australian universities launch survey to understand the Indian diaspora's experience in Australia

Highlights Australian National University and University of Western Australia launch a survey to document experiences of Indian migrants in Australia

The survey aims to understand the experiences of newly arrived migrants and how they feel about living in Australia.

On the back of the Australian and Indian governments commitment to make the Indian diaspora central to the relationship between the two countries, this project has been launched to understand if people to people links can strengthen their bilateral ties.





Headed by Amrita Mallhi from Australian National University and Dr Alexander Davis from the University of Western Australia, the survey aims to help policymakers in both nations understand and consider the experiences of the community living Down Under.





Canberra-based Vikram Grewal, who is associated with the initiative, told SBS Punjabi that the universities will document stories and journeys of Indians living in Australia through an online survey.





Advertisement

"This project is aimed at the experiences of Indian Australians, whether they have come to Australia from India or elsewhere in the world, as long as they see themselves as being of Indian origin in some way," he said.





Encouraging community members to participate in the survey, Mr Grewal said the project will also gather the reactions of the Indian migrants towards the recent COVID-induced travel restrictions.





For more information, visit https://migrationarchive.io/survey/











Click on the player to listen to the interview in Punjabi.





SBS is committed to informing Australia's diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments. News and information is available in 63 languages at https://www.sbs.com.au/language/coronavirus





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .









