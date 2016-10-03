SBS Punjabi

UN Secretary General offers to mediate Kashmir dispute

SBS Punjabi

A soldier stands guard near the Line of Control in Pakistani-administered Kashmir

A soldier stands guard near the Line of Control in Pakistani-administered Kashmir Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 3 October 2016 at 8:56pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Source: SBS

The United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-Moon has offered to mediate between India and Pakistan following an apparent escalation of tensions over the disputed border region of Kashmir. Pakistan is denying claims Indian troops crossed the Line of Control that, since the 1940s, has divided the area into parts administered by the two nuclear-armed neighbours. As Preeti McCarthy reports, it comes as fighting forces thousands of local residents on the Indian side of the de-facto border to leave their homes.

Published 3 October 2016 at 8:56pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?