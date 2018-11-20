Understanding drug and alcohol addiction

Julio was just experiencing the freedom of adulthood as an eighteen-year-old when he had his first taste of an illicit drug. Little did he know that his curiosity would gradually escalate into a 13-year battle with addiction to methamphetamine.





Not everyone develops an addiction to alcohol or illicit substances. However, Julio believes that an inability to control cravings or regulate emotions often causes a person to become reliant on harmful substances. In his case, it took 10 years, hitting rock bottom multiple times, and almost losing his life, before Julio decided that he needed to seek help.





The most frequently used substance by Australians of culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds is pharmaceuticals for non-medical use. They form 3.4 per cent of the multicultural population. The other most commonly used drug is cannabis with users comprising 3.3 per cent of this community.





Hoa Nguyen is a drug and alcohol counsellor at Community Access and Services South Australia (CASSA). She says that whilst people may use drugs for social or one-off occasions, regular usage could spiral into substance addiction.





Research shows that in 2016, the most commonly used drug in Australia was cannabis followed by cocaine, ecstasy and methamphetamine. Vanessa Tate is a clinical nurse consultant at the Logan Adolescent Drug Dependencies Early Response Service, also known as LADDERS. She says a telling sign that people may be addicted is the experience of unpleasant physical symptoms when they try to stop or reduce their usage.





People are more likely to become dependent on alcohol rather than illicit substances in Australia. Recent findings from the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare show that only 5.4 per cent of people from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds drink on average more than two standard drinks a day, compared with 18.6 per cent of primary English speakers.





Hoa Nguyen recommends drinking within the national recommended guidelines to prevent drinking problems.





It takes a lot of courage for someone to admit that they have an addiction problem and to actually take actions. Nguyen advises that people who notice substance abuse in their loved ones refrain from judgemental and negative emotional languages when addressing their concerns.





Vanessa Tate advises taking the initial step by discussing your situation with your GP or ringing drug and alcohol helplines as your first point of call.





Having helped many former addicts make positive mental health and lifestyle changes, Hoa Nguyen says recovery requires recognising the problem and committing to working through it. It is important to set realistic expectations for a gradual recovery.





After spending one year at a rehabilitation centre in the Philippines, Julio has finally overcome his decade long addiction. He has moved to Adelaide, become a pastor, and now working as a drug and alcohol worker to help others. It starts with a desire for change.





If you're experiencing issues with drug or alcohol, you can call the Family Drug Support's free 24/7 telephone helpline on 1300 368 186 or talk to your GP to find out about the services available. You can also get free language help over the phone through the Translating and Interpreting Service by dialling 131 450.





For help in your state visit the Alcohol and Drug Information Service (ADIS).





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .









