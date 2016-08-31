Unravelling the mystery of ADHD

SBS Punjabi talks to well-known paediatrician from Melbourne, Dr Angraj Khillan about the disorder, its care, treatment and future of kids with ADHD. According to Dr Khillan, having ADHD does not mean the end of the world and with proper care and medication, kids with ADHD can grow up to lead a normal life in our society.





Dr Khillan advises parents not to self-medicate kids to get rid of the problem or ignore it by comparing it to their own childhood etc. He also asks parents to talk about this problem with family and friends and get help from psychologists and community health centres to get proper support system needed to care for a child with ADHD.





Dr Angraj Khillan (Consultant Paediatrician)









What is ADHD?

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a particular condition that affects a young child’s behaviour or development (learning). Many children with ADHD say they do not understand why they sometimes feel out of control or very lonely. ADHD is not the child’s fault and doctors don't know exactly what causes ADHD.





Children with ADHD have three main problems, being:





Inattention – having difficulty concentrating, forgetting instructions, moving from one task to another without completing anything

Impulsivity – talking over the top of others, having a ‘short fuse’, being accident prone

Overactivity – constant restlessness and fidgeting.

Information from Better Health









