Unusual weather increases summer danger from snakes, spiders

A very large funnelweb spider donated to the Australian Reptile Park.

แมลงมุมพันธุ์ฟันเนล เว็บ (Funnel-Web) ที่สวนสัตว์เลื้อยคลานแห่งออสเตรเลีย Source: AAP

Published 13 December 2021 at 11:43am
By Marcus Megalokonomos
Presented by Harleen Kaur
This summer, Australians are being warned to learn basic first aid response actions for snake and spider bites, because there will be more of them around due to weather conditions. Experts advise on what to do and what not to do, and how to be on the lookout for potentially dangerous slithery serpents and eight-legged creatures over the next couple of months.

Some might say it's what nightmares are made of.

As if Australia's reputation for life-threatening animals wasn't freaky enough, well now wildlife experts are warning there will be an abundance of venomous snakes and spiders around this summer.

Wet and humid weather, and an abundance of food available courtesy of the mouse plague that terrorised inland New South Wales, will lead to an increase in snakes and spider numbers over the next couple of months.

The Bureau of Meteorology recently declared a La Niña [[la neen-ya]] event developing in the Pacific Ocean, meaning much of north and east Australia is likely to experience a relatively damp and stormy summer.

New South Wales Poisons Information Centre senior pharmacist Genevieve Adamo [[ar-DAR-moe]] says these weather conditions will result in more creepy crawlies, including spiders and snakes, in the vicinity of the home and coming out of their usual hiding places.

"Snakes and spiders are more active in the summer months and we are more likely to be outside in their environment. Keep your eyes open and look out for snakes and spiders during the summer, especially if you are out gardening, camping or bushwalking."

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this feature in Punjabi.

