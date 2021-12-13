Unusual weather increases summer danger from snakes, spiders

Some might say it's what nightmares are made of.





As if Australia's reputation for life-threatening animals wasn't freaky enough, well now wildlife experts are warning there will be an abundance of venomous snakes and spiders around this summer.





Wet and humid weather, and an abundance of food available courtesy of the mouse plague that terrorised inland New South Wales, will lead to an increase in snakes and spider numbers over the next couple of months.





The Bureau of Meteorology recently declared a La Niña [[la neen-ya]] event developing in the Pacific Ocean, meaning much of north and east Australia is likely to experience a relatively damp and stormy summer.





New South Wales Poisons Information Centre senior pharmacist Genevieve Adamo [[ar-DAR-moe]] says these weather conditions will result in more creepy crawlies, including spiders and snakes, in the vicinity of the home and coming out of their usual hiding places.





"Snakes and spiders are more active in the summer months and we are more likely to be outside in their environment. Keep your eyes open and look out for snakes and spiders during the summer, especially if you are out gardening, camping or bushwalking."





