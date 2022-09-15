Up to 5000 new foster carers needed to meet growing demand

With the importance of foster care being highlighted this week, agencies have launched a new recruitment drive with an online campaign.





"When you become a foster carer you become part of something. Part of a journey, part of their story, part of a community. Play a part. Become a foster carer ."





Anglicare Victoria's deputy chief executive Sue Sealey says children in foster care can be aged anywhere between birth and 17,





They can require anything from overnight emergency care to longer-term home placements.





"So we are certainly needing more carers. Carers from all demographics, so younger, more mature couples, single people. It doesn't really matter."]]



