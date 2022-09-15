SBS Punjabi

Up to 5000 new foster carers needed to meet growing demand

Foster carers Daniel Airey and Andrew Grey (SBS News).jpg

Foster carers Daniel Airey and Andrew Grey. Source: SBS

Published 15 September 2022 at 4:41pm
By Gareth Boreham, Harleen Kaur
Welfare agencies are using Foster Care week to issue an urgent call out for more Australians to come forward to foster vulnerable children in need. It's estimated thousands of new carers are needed across the country to meet growing demand.

With the importance of foster care being highlighted this week, agencies have launched a new recruitment drive with an online campaign.

"When you become a foster carer you become part of something. Part of a journey, part of their story, part of a community. Play a part. Become a foster carer ."

Anglicare Victoria's deputy chief executive Sue Sealey says children in foster care can be aged anywhere between birth and 17,

They can require anything from overnight emergency care to longer-term home placements.

"So we are certainly needing more carers. Carers from all demographics, so younger, more mature couples, single people. It doesn't really matter."]]

Nationally there are more than 46,000 children in foster care. That number is only expected to increase.
