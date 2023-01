Mr. Sujith Nayar, a resident of Brisbane, is looking for an urgent bone marrow transplant. The bone marrow transplant registry of Australia does not have enough people of Indian origin registered with them, which is making it harder for Sujith to find a matching donor.





Sujith is more likely to match a person of Indian or South Asian ethnicity who can become a donor and save his life.





His sister Lakshami Nayar talked to SBS Radio to explain the situation and the process to become a donor.