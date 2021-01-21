US COVID-19 deaths almost at par with the number of Americans killed in World War II

The United States' death toll from the coronavirus has eclipsed 400,000, nearly equal to the number of Americans killed in World War II. And it's just short of the estimated 409,000 Americans who died in 2019 of strokes, Alzheimer's, diabetes, flu and pneumonia combined.





The European Commission has recommended vaccinating against COVID-19 at least 70 per cent of the European Union's adult population by this summer, in an attempt to curb the coronavirus pandemic.





Health authorities at the Pan American Health Organization say half of all 94 million worldwide COVID-19 cases - that's 41 million - are in the Americas.





After a sluggish start, New York has increased its vaccination effort by opening new sites, including 24-hour vaccine hubs, around the city and City may run out of COVID-19 vaccine doses without fresh supplies.





