US President Joe Biden launches action to tackle climate change

President Joe Biden signs an executive order regarding his administrations response to climate change at an event in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington DC, January 27th, 2021. (Anna Moneymaker/NYT)

President Joe Biden signs an executive order regarding his administrations response to climate change Source: SIPA USA

Published 29 January 2021 at 10:21am
By Nadine Silva
Presented by Harleen Kaur
Source: SBS

The new climate-engaged White House may put Australia's lack of climate ambition under greater international scrutiny. The Biden administration has set a goal of eliminating pollution from fossil fuel in the power sector by 2035, and from the US economy overall by 2050. Australian politicians are likely to be put under pressure to commit to a net-zero target in a more precise way.

With the new climate-engaged White House taking a strong environmental stand, how will climate politics be affected in Australia?

Speaking to the World Economic Forum, Mr Biden’s climate envoy, John Kerry, cited Australia's devastating bushfires as evidence that world leaders must urgently cut carbon emissions.

"Three years ago, scientists starkly warned us that we had 12 years in which to make decisions to avoid the worst consequences of the climate crisis. Now, already, we're down to nine years left and we are into the decisive decade for action and the evidence of urgency is literally all around us."

Australia's Federal Energy Minister Angus Taylor spoke to Mr Kerry on Monday, who welcomed Australia's target of achieving net zero emissions as soon as possible.

While the US is set to replace government vehicles with American-made electric cars,  Australia is yet to set a policy on the issue.

To hear the full report click on the audio link above.

