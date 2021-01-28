US President Joe Biden launches action to tackle climate change

With the new climate-engaged White House taking a strong environmental stand, how will climate politics be affected in Australia?





Speaking to the World Economic Forum, Mr Biden’s climate envoy, John Kerry, cited Australia's devastating bushfires as evidence that world leaders must urgently cut carbon emissions.





"Three years ago, scientists starkly warned us that we had 12 years in which to make decisions to avoid the worst consequences of the climate crisis. Now, already, we're down to nine years left and we are into the decisive decade for action and the evidence of urgency is literally all around us."





Australia's Federal Energy Minister Angus Taylor spoke to Mr Kerry on Monday, who welcomed Australia's target of achieving net zero emissions as soon as possible.





While the US is set to replace government vehicles with American-made electric cars, Australia is yet to set a policy on the issue.





