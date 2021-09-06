Vaccine hesitancy continues to cause worldwide concern

Norway's opened up vaccinations to 12 to 15 year-olds as COVID-19 infections reach record highs there.





Twelve million French children have returned to school, with face masks mandatory indoors for those aged six and over.





The British government hopes mass testing of students in schools in England will help control infections. Measures to limit the spread of COVID-19, such as masks and social distancing, have been lifted there. Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has defended the move.





Williamson: "We are having to strike a sensible balance, a sensible balance to making sure the children get the very best education."





Reporter: "But you are expecting COVID cases to rise. You must be, you must be."





Williamson: "But this is why, you know, we are doing the mass testing in schools because we want to identify those cases. And as I say, you are going to see 9 million-plus tests carried out over the next few weeks."





The King and Queen of Belgium have canceled their attendance at all public events after a family member tested positive.





Cyprus is among the latest countries to announce it's to start administering third doses of COVID-19 vaccines.





