Veteran athlete Harbhajan Singh Aulakh wins six gold medals at New Zealand Masters Games

A file photo of Harbhajan Singh Aulakh.

File photos of Harbhajan Singh Aulakh. Source: Supplied

Published 4 March 2020 at 3:23pm, updated 6 March 2020 at 2:47pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Available in other languages

Leaving many behind the finish line, 85-year-old Harbhajan Singh Aulakh has clinched six gold medals in track and field events at the recently concluded New Zealand Masters Games 2020 held in Dunedin.

Australian athlete Harbhajan Singh Aulakh has once again proved his mettle in the field – this time during the 31st edition of the New Zealand’s annual Master Games.

Speaking to SBS Punjabi, the veteran athlete said that he participated in many track and field events and claimed six golds and two silver medals, all in a single day.  

Besides long and high jump categories, Mr Aulakh also came on top in 100, 200, 400 and 800-meter race events.

When he is not in the field, the octogenarian can be found toiling in a Blueberry farm located on the mid-north coast of NSW. 

Mr Aulakh is now eyeing international glory as he is gearing up to participate at the World Masters Athletics scheduled to be held in Canada later in August.

Click on the player above to listen to his interview in Punjabi. 

