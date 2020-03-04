Veteran athlete Harbhajan Singh Aulakh wins six gold medals at New Zealand Masters Games

Australian athlete Harbhajan Singh Aulakh has once again proved his mettle in the field – this time during the 31st edition of the New Zealand’s annual Master Games.





Speaking to SBS Punjabi, the veteran athlete said that he participated in many track and field events and claimed six golds and two silver medals, all in a single day.





Besides long and high jump categories, Mr Aulakh also came on top in 100, 200, 400 and 800-meter race events.





When he is not in the field, the octogenarian can be found toiling in a Blueberry farm located on the mid-north coast of NSW.





Mr Aulakh is now eyeing international glory as he is gearing up to participate at the World Masters Athletics scheduled to be held in Canada later in August.





Click on the player above to listen to his interview in Punjabi.





