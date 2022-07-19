Victoria Police launches STOPIT initiative to stop anti-social behaviour on public transport

Highlights Victoria Police launches a new tool STOPIT to stop anti-social behaviour.

Public transport users who suffer or witness anti-social behaviour in public transport are urged to send a text message on 0499 455 455.

STOPIT is not monitored live and therefore in emergencies, the public should dial Tripe Zero (000).

Senior constable Paramjot Singh from Victoria Police has spoken to SBS Punjabi about this novel initiative launched by their department where public can report those who create nuisance in public transport by sending a text message to the police.





“Normally the victims and the witnesses of rowdiness in public transport don’t want to speak up on the spot due to fear of backlash, which is understood as personal safety should be the top priority.





"But with this new initiative named STOPIT, the public can silently report such incidents by sending a text message from their mobile phones," said Mr Singh





This is the first time a police force in Australia has tapped on the use of technology to control anti-social behaviour in public transport.





STOPIT Source: Victoria Police





Sr Constable Singh said, “Where people can help police in identifying and catching the offenders, the police can also analyse these reports to find out which suburbs, lines, sections and roads are more prone to anti-social behaviour and can increase their patrol and monitoring in those areas.





After sending a text to 0499 455 455 people will receive a reply with a link seeking detailed information about this incident including any photos.





The number to send a text message about anti-social behaviour on public transport in Victoria is 0499 455 455.





Please note STOPIT is NOT monitored live and therefore in emergencies public should call Triple Zero (000).





