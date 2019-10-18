SBS Punjabi

Wage theft: are Australian businesses exploiting migrants to make profits?

wage theft

Migrant workers often exploited by being paid below minimum wage rates. Source: SBS

Published 18 October 2019 at 9:11pm, updated 21 October 2019 at 11:10am
Presented by Ruchika Talwar
Every year, thousands of newcomers to Australia are exploited by their employers. Experts say it's a problem that is all too common and one of the major contributors to the billions of dollars of unclaimed wages each year. Last month, the Fair Work Ombudsman fined franchises Subway, Jamaica Blue and Muffin Break for underpaying their workers.

Some migrants earn well below the minimum wage and receive no penalty rates, overtime or sick pay.

Click on the audio link above to hear this report. 

