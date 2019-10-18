Wage theft: are Australian businesses exploiting migrants to make profits?

Published 18 October 2019 at 9:11pm, updated 21 October 2019 at 11:10am
Presented by Ruchika Talwar
Source: SBS
Every year, thousands of newcomers to Australia are exploited by their employers. Experts say it's a problem that is all too common and one of the major contributors to the billions of dollars of unclaimed wages each year. Last month, the Fair Work Ombudsman fined franchises Subway, Jamaica Blue and Muffin Break for underpaying their workers.
Some migrants earn well below the minimum wage and receive no penalty rates, overtime or sick pay.
