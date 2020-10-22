Warning over mental health of workers on the coronavirus front line

While there's a drop in COVID-19 infections among frontline health workers, the World Health Organisation says they are still facing other challenges. Jim Campbell, Executive Director of the WHO's Global Health Workforce Alliance says as health workers mobilise against the virus, they are also putting a strain on their mental health.





"It's the burnout, the stress, the anxiety that we're seeing amongst our health care employees. And how they have the motivation and the commitment and the dedication to continue in their work when they're faced with these many, many difficult challenges. We're seeing around the world, the manifestation of this into industrial action. We're seeing labour disputes and even strikes amongst certain occupations."





Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine trial has been paused after a participant fell ill. The company is investigating whether the participant's illness is related to the vaccine.





In the Netherlands, the Dutch government has decided to close bars and restaurants as part of what it's calling a “partial lockdown" that will last at least four weeks to counter the sustained surge in coronavirus cases.





It's a different vibe in France's capital, Paris, where restaurant and bar owners have thrown a cocktail party outside one of Paris' main train stations, to highlight their industry's financial struggle.





In Russia, Moscow's railway stations are being disinfected as the country registers its highest daily rise - over 13,000 new cases - since the start of the pandemic.





And a community of Somali refugees in South Africa is standing together to help people struggling to make a living during the COVID-19 pandemic.





