'We are in danger' says a Punjabi detainee inside Manus Island detention centre

Published 8 November 2017 at 2:33pm, updated 8 November 2017 at 5:03pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Source: SBS
Ravinder Singh is one of two Punjabi detainees who have been staying inside Manus Island detention centre since 2013. Speaking to SBS Punjabi this morning, Ravinder spoke of the conditions inside the detention centre, and pleaded with the Australian government to finally resettle them elsewhere, saying "Enough is enough!"
Ravinder Singh, one of the two Punjabi men detained at Manus Island detention centre Source: Supplied
