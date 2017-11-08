SBS Punjabi

'We are in danger' says a Punjabi detainee inside Manus Island detention centre

Detainees inside Manus Island Centre after being decommissioned by the Australian government

Published 8 November 2017
By Manpreet K Singh
Ravinder Singh is one of two Punjabi detainees who have been staying inside Manus Island detention centre since 2013. Speaking to SBS Punjabi this morning, Ravinder spoke of the conditions inside the detention centre, and pleaded with the Australian government to finally resettle them elsewhere, saying "Enough is enough!"

Ravinder Singh, one of the two Punjabi men detained at Manus Island detention centre
Ravinder Singh, one of the two Punjabi men detained at Manus Island detention centre Source: Supplied


'We've been treated worse than criminals' say Punjabi men inside Manus Island detention centre



