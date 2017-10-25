'We can't believe it's a year since Manmeet left us suddenly - but we have felt every passing second'

Manmeet's brother Amit Alisher tells SBS Punjabi, "It is still so hard to believe that he's not with us anymore."





"Back home, we talk about him all the time, we miss him all the time, and we think of him all the time."





29-year-old Brisbane bus driver Manmeet Alisher was killed on the job when assailant Anthony O'Donohue allegedly set him on fire at a Moorooka bus stop.





Manmeet Alisher's family, who is still seeking justice, has arrived in Brisbane to participate in commemorative ceremonies on Oct 28 Source: Supplied





"Not a moment passes that we don't miss him - only we know, how we've lived through every second in his absence," says Amit.





The Alisher family will participate in the commemorative ceremonies being held in Brisbane on Saturday, 28 October 28, which marks 12 months of Manmeet's passing.





Amit explains "There will be a Bhog ceremony at Inala gurudwara, and later in the afternoon, a park in Moorooka will be renamed to honour Manmeet."





The ‘Bhog’ ceremony entails a continuous recitation for 48 hours of the Sikh holy scriptures from Wednesday onwards, culminating with prayers on Friday.





"The park will now be called Manmeet's Paradise, and the Council has arranged everything - Manmeet's life story will also be written there."

"I know it is a wonderful way to remember him, but nothing is going to bring my brother back," says Amit.





He adds," I can't thank the Indian community and everyone else who has stood by us in the past 12 months - we couldn't have made it without their support."





Manmeet's cousin Winnerjit Goldy has also accompanied the Alisher family to Brisbane.





He tells SBS Punjabi , "Manmeet is gone, but we want to make sure that another Manmeet isn't snatched away from any family again."





Winnerjit Goldy along with the Alisher family, seeking justice for Manmeet Source: Supplied





Goldy says, "We are meeting the Queensland Health Minister today and discussing the need to change the law."





The case against the accused 48-year-old Anthony O’Donohue was suspended earlier this year while he undergoes involuntary mental health treatment.





Queensland health minister Cameron Dick said the accused assailant was a mental health patient who had received public mental health services.





"I realise there are mental health issues here, but I also feel very strongly that no other family should go through what Manmeet's family has endured," says Goldy.





Goldy details the emotional challenges the family is facing as they return to the city where Manmeet died, after having previously visited him there.





"This is an incredibly difficult time for Manmeet's father, who last came to Brisbane when Manmeet showed him around everywhere," says Goldy.





"Just travelling to Brisbane has been very difficult for the family, and being here now, walking those streets again, and remembering the songs that Manmeet had composed for his father, make it extremely emotional for the family."





On behalf of the family, Goldy thanked the community profusely for their abiding support and said, "the family has no words to thank each and every one who has come forward to help."





