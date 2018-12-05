'We must give back to the community,' says beauty pageant finalist

The beauty pageant ‘Indo Oz Mrs Sydney 2018 ‘ was organised by Hindi Gaurav with help of Global Women Network last year as part of the Diwali Fusion Festival.





Tina Anand Chadha told SBS Punjabi, "Indo Oz Mrs Sydney 2018 attracted app 25 contestants but only 18 could get through the tough process of selection criteria, talent round and the vigorous three days training. The event was judged by Bollywood actress Ananya Soni along with Shikha Kaushik, Simran Gulati, Shani Roopa Rai and Poonam Gaur who are all leaders in this field."





Tina has passion to excel in life





"As part of the process, there was a final round of questions and answers to judge the leadership qualities of the participants."





"I was asked how will I give back to the community if I win the crown? My answer was that I would join a suitable organisation to work for the protection of women rights especially the young girls".





Tina also shared her other successes.





"Before this, I have also participated in Mrs Sardarni International competition that was held in Melbourne in 2017 and competed with participants from seven nations. It was quite tough and challenging competition in which I succeeded up to the final rounds. Even though I couldn’t win the final title but it proved as a great experience for me and I learnt a lot from this grand event. However, I was successful in attaining an individual title of Most Confident Female."





"I would like to give credit of my achievements to God, my husband, my children and my family & friends who always motivated and encouraged me all this time by saying that participation and progressing to grand finale itself is a great achievement," said Tina.





Dedicates her success to her family esp her dad who encouraged her to take part in college politics.



Sharing how she started in this field, Tina said, "I, along with my sister started learning music and dancing from a very young age. We both can play both harmonium and tabla equally well. My mum is a great singer and encouraged me and my sister to learn and excel in this field as well. My dad encouraged both of us to take part in college elections that helped to build lots of confidence in me and here I stand today with this crown."





She says she has a strong desire to do something for the community.





"I want to give back to the community that has given me a lot. My long-term plans are to progress in the field of anchoring."





