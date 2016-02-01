Weekend Sports Wrap

SBS Punjabi

Suresh Raina and Yuvraj Singh of India celebrate victory with team mates

Suresh Raina and Yuvraj Singh of India celebrate victory with team mates Source: Getty Images

Published 1 February 2016 at 4:01pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
In sport, the last weekend of January was a weekend of champions.Champions were crowned at the Australian Open tennis and in the W-League, whilst in the A-League and the cricket, there were stern examinations of championship credentials in the light of challenges to come.

