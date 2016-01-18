SBS Punjabi

Weekly Punjabi Diary, as presented on January 18, 2016

AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal wearing a yellow turban while addressing the gathering at Sri Muktasar Sahib Source: Supplied

Published 18 January 2016 at 5:16pm
By Paramjit Sona
Source: SBS

Our Kapurthala based correspondent, Paramjit Sona brings you up to speed with the latest news from East Punjab in this report, covering the PPP-Congress alliance, the reason given by Manpreet Badal on why he didn't join AAP, speeches made by political parties at Sri Muktasar Sahib, during Maghi da Mela, and more.....

