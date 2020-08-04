'We're also frontline workers': Victorian taxi drivers welcome $22m funding, want more ‘direct’ support

Highlights $22 million boost for the taxi industry impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Taxi drivers welcome the announcement but say they need more direct financial support

Taxi business sees worst-ever financial setback due to coronavirus

The relief measure is aimed at a range of initiatives to boost the industry, adopt the new cleaning standards, and support drivers who have lost work due to the reduction in trips.





While making this announcement , Minister for Public Transport and Roads Ben Carroll said taxis and commercial passenger vehicles are the only means of transport for some people.





"Many Victorians still need to access essential medical care and supplies," he said.





"We're providing a boost to this vital industry to move through and beyond the coronavirus pandemic – keeping drivers and passengers safe and ensuring a strong and sustainable industry into the future." Hardev Singh drives a maxi-taxi, which is also wheelchair accessible. Source: Supplied





'Much-needed encouragement for the industry'





Melbourne man Hardev Singh, who lives in Lynbrook in the city's southeast, is a driver-operator who owns a maxi taxi business and has been a part of the industry sector for the past thirteen years.





Mr Singh said the 'relief-measure' would directly benefit the taxi owners, operators, and drivers.





"It is an excellent initiative by the government. We welcome this package and hope that it will help our industry sustain through these tough times," he said.





Mr Singh said it is a 'much-needed' boost for all those who have been struggling to deal with the drop of business and subsequent financial crunch due to the pandemic.





"It will boost their morale which has been very weak over the last couple of months. I know many drivers who now no longer want to be on Job Keeper or Job Seeker payments," he said.







The state government has also allocated $1.7 million in funds to double the wheelchair lifting fee, at least for the next three months.





"The wheelchair lifting fee has been doubled from its current $21.10 to $42.20 per ride. I've been routinely offering services to the elderly, people with a disability, and patients who have undergone dialysis, chemotherapy and other health issues.





"Our job comes with a lot of responsibility and satisfaction as we get to serve the most vulnerable," he added.





Many taxi drivers have stopped working due to a huge reduction in earnings during the pandemic. Source: SBS







'We are also serving as frontline workers'





The government package also contains a $1500 Coronavirus Worker Support Payment for drivers who get infected or are required to self-isolate.





Taxi driver Prabhjot Singh said while the funding is helpful, it should have been announced a lot sooner.





"The government should have taken this step a long time ago. The drivers are at the highest risk of infection from passengers, and even the 1.5-meter social distancing within the vehicle is not a foolproof measure.





"We also deserve respect just as any healthcare or frontline workers," he said. Taxi drivers Jagdeep Singh (L) and Ranjit Singh have been advocating for more support from the goverenment. Source: Supplied





Adopting cleaning protocols:







The government has also announced up to $3.5 million to support increased cleaning and sanitation of vehicles across the state.





Taxi driver, Jagdeep Singh said he fears they would fall through the cracks if the funding found its way to the "big corporates."





"It is a step in the right direction that would ensure our safety and that of our passengers. But we want to handle the sanitisation process ourselves. It seems the cleaning contracts would go to corporate giants instead of directly coming to us," he said.





Mr Singh said there is a lack of clarity on how this whole process of sanitisation would be adopted.





"We don't know yet what is going to happen. But we want to sanitise our cars after every passenger to our satisfaction, doing it each time at a depot won't be feasible," he added.

Taxi drivers seek more financial support:





The government support also comes with a refund of the Commercial Passenger Vehicle Service Levy that was paid by the drivers in the 2019/2020 June quarter.





The measure aims to ensure that money finds its way back into the pockets of the drivers experiencing financial hardship.





But some believe more can be done to back the taxi industry which is putting its "best foot forward" to support the state's response to the pandemic.





Ranjit Singh, who has been running a taxi business in Melbourne for the past eighteen years, said they need more clarity on this announcement.





"We need to know if the Victorian Government would provide any direct ex gratia payment to the stakeholders as the South Australian government did," he said. Taxi industry has been severely impacted by the second wave of virus spread across Melbourne. Source: Getty Images





Mr Singh said that he wants the government to take into consideration the risk that the drivers on the road are undertaking amidst the pandemic.





"We've been serving the healthcare workers, patients, elderly, people with disability, and many other vulnerable passengers who have been relying on our services throughout the pandemic.





