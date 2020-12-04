SBS Punjabi

Western Australia announces easing of its tough border stance

SBS Punjabi

Long-term border closures set to end

Passengers are reunited with loved-ones after arriving on the first flight from Melbourne at the Brisbane Domestic Airport in Brisbane Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 4 December 2020 at 2:58pm
By Stephanie Corsetti
Presented by Paras Nagpal
Source: SBS

Western Australia has announced a softening in its tough border stance, with people from New South Wales and Victoria able to visit again from next week without a period of quarantine.

Published 4 December 2020 at 2:58pm
By Stephanie Corsetti
Presented by Paras Nagpal
Source: SBS
Western Australia's hard border rules will ease to allow arrivals from New South Wales and Victoria next week.

From Tuesday, December the 8th, travellers from those states can visit without quarantine but they must undergo a health screening at the airport, complete a travel pass and take a COVID-19 test if required.

Western Australia's Premier Mark McGowan says the government has made a safe, cautious decision.

Advertisement
The state government has declared South Australia will remain in the medium-risk category until at least December the 11th.

Click on the audio icon to listen to the full audio report.

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.

If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.

News and information is available in 63 languages at 
sbs.com.au/coronavirus


Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


Also read

Australian border closure could be long-term for countries like India: Alan Tudge

Australian borders aren’t opening-up 'anytime soon’ says Prime Minister Scott Morrison

Indian students stuck offshore and running out of visas seek exemption from Australia's travel ban

 

 
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack

Newly elected MPs pose for photographs during a new Members' Seminar in the House of Representatives at Parliament House in Canberra.

The barriers faced by people from migrant communities entering politics