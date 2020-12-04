Western Australia announces easing of its tough border stance

Western Australia's hard border rules will ease to allow arrivals from New South Wales and Victoria next week.





From Tuesday, December the 8th, travellers from those states can visit without quarantine but they must undergo a health screening at the airport, complete a travel pass and take a COVID-19 test if required.





Western Australia's Premier Mark McGowan says the government has made a safe, cautious decision.





The state government has declared South Australia will remain in the medium-risk category until at least December the 11th.





Click on the audio icon to listen to the full audio report.





