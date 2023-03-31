What are Ramadan and Eid and how are they celebrated in Australia?

Understanding and appreciating one another’s religion and culture is a fundamental aspect of a cohesive multicultural society.





So, have you ever wondered what Ramadan and Eid mean in Islamic culture?





Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar. Healthy adult Muslims are required to fast from dawn to dusk during this period.





Associate Professor Zuleyha Keskin is the Associate head of the Centre for Islamic Studies and Civilisation at Charles Sturt University in Melbourne.





"Ramadan is considered the holiest month of the year for Muslims, and that makes it a very special month. What really makes it stand out is the fasting from dawn to Sunset which means they abstain from food, water, sexual relations. And, I guess through this, a huge learning or development and discipline process is taking place.”





The Islamic calendar, also known as the Hijri calendar, is based on the cycles of the moon around the Earth. Since it’s 10 to 12 days shorter than the solar year, the dates for Islamic occasions vary.





This year, the holy month of Ramadan falls between 22 March and 20 April.





Fasting is one of the 'Five Pillars of Islam', which are Profession of Faith, Prayer, Alms, Fasting and Hajj, or pilgrimage.





Director of the Centre for Arab and Islamic Studies at the Australian National University, Professor Karima Laachir says Ramadan involves more than just abstaining from food or drink.



