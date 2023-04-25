What happens when you report non-consensual sex or rape to the police in Australia?

Credit: Milan Markovic/Getty Images

In Australia, sexual violence is a criminal offence. If you have been forced, threatened, coerced, or tricked into a sex act against your will, you may wish to report it to the police for the perpetrator to face charges. However, this process may be legally and emotionally taxing. Here’s what to expect.

CONTENT WARNING: This article and podcast delves into aspects of sexual violence that may be distressing.

On average, there are 85 sexual assaults reported every day in Australia. Studies suggest more than one in three young people have experienced unwanted sex in their life.

If you’re a victim of rape, or non-consensual penetrative sex, you may be considering reporting your experience to authorities and see the perpetrator face the justice system. But often this decision comes with immense emotional turmoil.

Senior Sergeant Monique Kelley leads a Victoria Police specialist team that investigates alleged sexual offences. Part of their main responsibilities is to assist victim-survivors, known as complainants, as they draft their statement and provide evidence.

“We have four goals. Our first is to protect victims and support them. Then we are bound to thoroughly investigate all reports that come to us and, as part of that, we gather evidence and find out if a crime has been committed. And then we identify and catch the offenders and take them before the court.”
