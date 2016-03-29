SBS Punjabi

What is a double dissolution election? We explain...

SBS Punjabi

Canberra, the seat of Australian democracy

Canberra, the seat of Australian democracy Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 29 March 2016 at 6:46pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Source: SBS

For the past few weeks, we've heard politicians talk about a 'double dissolution election'...just what exactly, is it?

Published 29 March 2016 at 6:46pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Source: SBS
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's threat to Senate crossbenchers, to either pass industrial relations legislation or possibly face a double-dissolution election, may herald a rare political event in Australia.

 

It has been criticised by some as either a move designed to intimidate smaller opponents, or to take control of the upper house of parliament.

 

Only six times since the formation of the Commonwealth of Australia over 110 years ago has the Constitutional measure been used.

 

Manpreet K Singh takes a look at what a double-dissolution election is, and its place in Australian political history.

 

 





Share

Latest podcast episodes

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?

Pathan

Bollywood Gupshup: Fans excited about Shah Rukh Khan's big comeback after four years with 'Pathaan'