What is a double dissolution election? We explain...

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's threat to Senate crossbenchers, to either pass industrial relations legislation or possibly face a double-dissolution election, may herald a rare political event in Australia.











It has been criticised by some as either a move designed to intimidate smaller opponents, or to take control of the upper house of parliament.











Only six times since the formation of the Commonwealth of Australia over 110 years ago has the Constitutional measure been used.











Manpreet K Singh takes a look at what a double-dissolution election is, and its place in Australian political history.

























