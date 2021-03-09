What is the Commonwealth and why is Australia a member?

Sunday 7th March was Commonwealth Day in the United Kingdom, an event normally celebrated by a service in Westminster Abbey in London.





This year, because of the COVID pandemic, the service was replaced by a broadcast hosted by the BBC.





Senior members of the royal family took part, with pre-recorded messages of goodwill and it included performances by singers and musicians.





The Very Reverend Dr David Hoyle, Dean of Westminster says the Commonwealth is about international friendship - despite the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic.





"One of the things the Commonwealth does is to remind us that actually distance doesn't stop friendship and commitment. And of course, we need to obey the rules at the moment. But we also need to remember that our future is to be together, living together in peace and friendship. And this service is a great reminder of what people can achieve together."





