What is the Commonwealth and why is Australia a member?

The Dhol Foundation drummers during the BBC's Celebration for Commonwealth Day

The Dhol Foundation drummers during the BBC's Celebration for Commonwealth Day Source: AAP

Published 9 March 2021 at 5:09pm
By Allan Lee
Presented by Paras Nagpal
Source: SBS

Britain has been celebrating the unity of what the Royal Family calls the 'worldwide family' of the Commonwealth. But what is the Commonwealth? And what part does Australia play in it?

Sunday 7th March was Commonwealth Day in the United Kingdom, an event normally celebrated by a service in Westminster Abbey in London.

This year, because of the COVID pandemic, the service was replaced by a broadcast hosted by the BBC.

Senior members of the royal family took part, with pre-recorded messages of goodwill and it included performances by singers and musicians.

The Very Reverend Dr David Hoyle, Dean of Westminster says the Commonwealth is about international friendship - despite the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"One of the things the Commonwealth does is to remind us that actually distance doesn't stop friendship and commitment. And of course, we need to obey the rules at the moment. But we also need to remember that our future is to be together, living together in peace and friendship. And this service is a great reminder of what people can achieve together."

