SBS Punjabi

What is the National Disability Insurance Scheme

SBS Punjabi

NDIS

NDIS Source: National Insurance Disability Agency

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 8 December 2016 at 6:01pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Source: SBS

It's hailed as the biggest health policy since Medicare.The National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) aims to provide the nearly half a million Australians who have a permanent and significant disability with the reasonable and necessary supports they need to enjoy an ordinary life.Set up by the Labor government in 2012, the NDIS is being introduced progressively around Australia from July 2016. Yet, service providers say more work needs to be done to make the scheme accessible for people from non-English speaking backgrounds.Preeti McCarthy finds out more.

Published 8 December 2016 at 6:01pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?