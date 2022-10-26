Settlement Guide Punjabi

What is the significance of the Melbourne Cup?

Settlement Guide Punjabi

Melbourne Cup

Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 27 October 2022 at 10:20am
By Melissa Compagnoni
Presented by Paras Nagpal
Source: SBS

The Melbourne Cup is Australia’s most famous horse race. For more than 160 years, it has attracted huge crowds that celebrate the world’s best horses and riders. But it also raises questions over the ethics of the racing industry, animal welfare and gambling.

Published 27 October 2022 at 10:20am
By Melissa Compagnoni
Presented by Paras Nagpal
Source: SBS
On the first Tuesday in November, Australia traditionally stops to watch a horse race. We know it as ‘the race that stops a nation’.

The Melbourne Cup is the highlight of the racing calendar and one of the most prestigious competitions in the world.

Neil Wilson is the Chair of the Victoria Racing Club, which is responsible for the Melbourne Cup.

Advertisement
He says the Melbourne Cup is more than just a horse race.

“It’s actually part of the culture and the fabric of Australia. It’s also categorised as a major event, so similar to things like the Grand Prix or the tennis grand slams. And interestingly in Melbourne it’s a public holiday. Around Australia, in fact every second adult will stop and listen to or watch the race. Globally, it’s becoming a big race as well. We have an audience across 160 countries with a reach of close to 750 million people across the globe.”

The Melbourne Cup is the 7th race of Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse.

It is the centrepiece of the week-long Melbourne Cup Carnival, and a highlight of the Victorian Spring Racing Carnival season.



Share

Latest podcast episodes

Overhead View Of Young Woman Doing Online Shopping With Laptop

Everything you need to know about the risks of online shopping in Australia

Teenage girl shares with mother in support group

ਆਸਟ੍ਰੇਲੀਆ ਦੇ ਸਕੂਲਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ‘ਸੈਕਸ ਐਜੂਕੇਸ਼ਨ’ ਬਾਰੇ ਜ਼ਰੂਰੀ ਜਾਣਕਾਰੀ ਅਤੇ ਮਾਪਿਆਂ ਲਈ ਕੁੱਝ ਸੁਝਾਅ

Teenage girl shares with mother in support group

How sexual health is taught in Australian schools and tips for parents to talk about sex with their kids

alcohol consumption

ਆਪਣੇ ਕਰੀਬੀਆਂ ਦੀ ਸ਼ਰਾਬ ਪੀਣ ਦੀ ਆਦਤ ਛੁਡਵਾਉਣ ਲਈ ਕੁੱਝ ਸੁਝਾਅ