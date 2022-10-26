What is the significance of the Melbourne Cup?

On the first Tuesday in November, Australia traditionally stops to watch a horse race. We know it as ‘the race that stops a nation’.





The Melbourne Cup is the highlight of the racing calendar and one of the most prestigious competitions in the world.





Neil Wilson is the Chair of the Victoria Racing Club, which is responsible for the Melbourne Cup.





He says the Melbourne Cup is more than just a horse race.





“It’s actually part of the culture and the fabric of Australia. It’s also categorised as a major event, so similar to things like the Grand Prix or the tennis grand slams. And interestingly in Melbourne it’s a public holiday. Around Australia, in fact every second adult will stop and listen to or watch the race. Globally, it’s becoming a big race as well. We have an audience across 160 countries with a reach of close to 750 million people across the globe.”





The Melbourne Cup is the 7th race of Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse.



