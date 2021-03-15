What side-effects are known from COVID-19 vaccines and should we be concerned?

Professor Marylouise McLaws is an epidemiologist and an advisor to the World Health Organisation.





She is a leading voice on the coronavirus pandemic in Australia.





She says the banning of some vaccines in Europe because of side-effects is an over-reaction.





Denmark, Norway, Italy and Iceland have temporarily suspended their administration of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, following reports of severe blood clots.





The European Medicines Agency has launched an investigation into these reports, which include an Austrian woman who died from multiple thromboses just over a week after inoculation.





Professor Julie Leask is an infectious disease and immunisation expert from the University of Sydney.





She says government leaders will respond differently but public confidence and protection from COVID-19 remain a priority.





"They need to keep investigating that. Some countries, while they are investigating that, will pause the vaccine program, investigate it, make sure they are on balance, make sure it is not the vaccine and then resume the vaccination program. Other countries will say no, we are going to keep the vaccination program going because we still want to get that COVID-19 protection into people and we are willing to tolerate this little risk, this little bit of uncertainty temporarily."





