What to do if you get lost while bushwalking

Bushwalking is a popular recreational activity in Australia. It is one of the best ways to discover the country’s vast and unique natural environment.





Despite everyone’s best efforts, people get lost bushwalking.





Around 95 per cent are found within 12 hours by dedicated outdoor enthusiasts like Caro Ryan, a search commander with NSW SES Bush Search and Rescue.





Ms Ryan draws on her extensive experience to communicate bushwalking safety.





“There’s a really handy acronym to remember, and it’s Trek, T-R-E-K. And that stands for T for Take what you need; R for Register your intentions (which is just a fancy way of saying tell someone where you’re going); E for Emergency communications or Emergency beacon; and K, Know your route and stick to it.”





Even with careful planning, people still get lost. So, what should you do?





The first thing is to sit down and calm yourself, says Ms Ryan.





Lay out any brightly coloured objects.





If you’re injured or the weather is bad, find a sheltered location. Get warm, remove wet clothing and if you can, build a fire. This will aid your visibility.





Take stock of your supplies. You may need to ration your food and water while waiting for help.



