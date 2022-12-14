Settlement Guide Punjabi

What to do if you get lost while bushwalking

Young man walking in arid desert landscape with photography backpack on an adventure in outback Australia

Bushwalking is one of the best ways to discover the country’s vast and unique natural environment, but despite everyone’s best efforts, people get lost. Credit: Philip Thurston/Getty Images

Published 14 December 2022 at 3:10pm
By Melissa Compagnoni
Presented by Jasdeep Kaur
Bushwalkers are rescued every day in Australia. Careful preparation will reduce your chances of getting lost. But if you do lose your way, some smart choices will increase the likelihood that you are found.

Bushwalking is a popular recreational activity in Australia. It is one of the best ways to discover the country’s vast and unique natural environment.

Despite everyone’s best efforts, people get lost bushwalking.

Around 95 per cent are found within 12 hours by dedicated outdoor enthusiasts like Caro Ryan, a search commander with NSW SES Bush Search and Rescue.

Ms Ryan draws on her extensive experience to communicate bushwalking safety.

“There’s a really handy acronym to remember, and it’s Trek, T-R-E-K. And that stands for T for Take what you need; R for Register your intentions (which is just a fancy way of saying tell someone where you’re going); E for Emergency communications or Emergency beacon; and K, Know your route and stick to it.”

Even with careful planning, people still get lost. So, what should you do?

The first thing is to sit down and calm yourself, says Ms Ryan.

Lay out any brightly coloured objects.

If you’re injured or the weather is bad, find a sheltered location. Get warm, remove wet clothing and if you can, build a fire. This will aid your visibility.

Take stock of your supplies. You may need to ration your food and water while waiting for help.

However, safety begins before you set out to bushwalk.
