SBS Punjabi

'When I came to Australia 60 years ago, there was no Sydney Opera House let alone many Indians'

SBS Punjabi

Rani Khurram

Rani wishes to see a full-fledged Punjabi school in Australia. Source: SBS Punjabi

Published 15 November 2019 at 11:24am, updated 16 November 2019 at 12:14pm
By MP Singh
Source: SBS
When Rani Khuman migrated to Sydney as a student in the 1960s, she desperately missed Punjabi culture, food and friends. She is excited by the changes she's seen during this time and now wishes to see the development of a Punjabi education centre in Australia, rather than any more religious places of worship.

Rani Khuman shared shyly with SBS Punjabi, ‘Since my migration to Australia, the Punjabi community, culture and activity has grown many folds. I wish I was young again to enjoy all of these’.

As a piece of advice to Punjabi community, Rani said, ‘People should speak Punjabi at home with their children and above all, Punjabis should feel pride in recording Punjabi as their mother tongue at the time of census’.

‘People should leave aside their religious and geographical differences when it comes to the promotion of Punjabi language and culture’.

Punjabis in Australia

Census 2016: Presenting a profile of the Punjabi community in Australia



‘The Australian government is very supportive, and it is up to us on how to avail the benefits available to ethnic communities’, said Rani strongly.

'We must follow the law of the land - for instance, we must follow instructions on do’s and don’t during Nagar Kirtans, always walk on the assigned roadsides, stick to the time limits, and be very careful of the cleaning during and after the events.'

Rani wishes to see a full-fledged Punjabi school in Australia.

‘Instead of opening yet another Gurudwara, I would like to see a full-time Punjabi school being established’.

For those who have already settled down in Australia, Rani gives a piece of advice, ‘Look after the students who arrive from a very different atmosphere and help them settle here’.

'Students are the future of Australia, like me. I came here as a student and stayed on to contribute to the growth of Australia.'

