Who should and shouldn't get a COVID-19 vaccination?

Drawing up a dose of the vaccine

Source: Getty Images

Published 25 February 2021 at 4:15pm
By Amelia Dunn
Presented by Preetinder Grewal
We’ve asked two experts to explain the advice given by the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation about what the vaccine means for you, as Preetinder Grewal reports.

Tens of millions of people around the globe have already been vaccinated and, so far, results look promising - but that doesn’t mean people in Australia don’t have questions about the vaccine’s safety.

From aged care residents to healthcare workers, to security guards - Australians of varying ages, ethnicities and stages of life are about to get inoculated against COVID-19.

No doubt many still have questions surrounding the vaccine and how it will affect them, and their life.

One of the biggest questions relates to pregnant women - and whether it's safe for them.

If I have bad allergies, can I get the vaccine?

What if I'm immuno-compromised, or have a medical condition - is the vaccine safe for me?

And finally, will the vaccine interfere with my other usual annual health appointments - like the flu vaccine, or giving blood?

Listen to this audio report to find all the answers based on expert advice. 
Who should and shouldn't get a COVID-19 vaccination?

25/02/2021


That story by Amelia Dunn for SBS News, produced by Preetinder Grewal for SBS Punjabi.

News and information is available in 63 languages at 
sbs.com.au/coronavirus


sbs.com.au/coronavirus 
SBS Punjabi
's website and follow us on 
Twitter
. 

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. 

