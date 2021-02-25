Tens of millions of people around the globe have already been vaccinated and, so far, results look promising - but that doesn’t mean people in Australia don’t have questions about the vaccine’s safety.





From aged care residents to healthcare workers, to security guards - Australians of varying ages, ethnicities and stages of life are about to get inoculated against COVID-19.





No doubt many still have questions surrounding the vaccine and how it will affect them, and their life.





Advertisement

One of the biggest questions relates to pregnant women - and whether it's safe for them.





If I have bad allergies, can I get the vaccine?





What if I'm immuno-compromised, or have a medical condition - is the vaccine safe for me?





And finally, will the vaccine interfere with my other usual annual health appointments - like the flu vaccine, or giving blood?





Listen to this audio report to find all the answers based on expert advice.

LISTEN TO Who should and shouldn't get a COVID-19 vaccination? SBS Punjabi 25/02/2021 08:54 Play







That story by Amelia Dunn for SBS News, produced by Preetinder Grewal for SBS Punjabi.





News and information is available in 63 languages at sbs.com.au/coronavirus





Please bookmark SBS Punjabi 's website and f ollow us on Twitter .



