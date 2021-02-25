Who should and shouldn't get a COVID-19 vaccination?

Tens of millions of people around the globe have already been vaccinated and, so far, results look promising - but that doesn’t mean people in Australia don’t have questions about the vaccine’s safety.
From aged care residents to healthcare workers, to security guards - Australians of varying ages, ethnicities and stages of life are about to get inoculated against COVID-19.
No doubt many still have questions surrounding the vaccine and how it will affect them, and their life.
One of the biggest questions relates to pregnant women - and whether it's safe for them.
If I have bad allergies, can I get the vaccine?
What if I'm immuno-compromised, or have a medical condition - is the vaccine safe for me?
And finally, will the vaccine interfere with my other usual annual health appointments - like the flu vaccine, or giving blood?
That story by Amelia Dunn for SBS News, produced by Preetinder Grewal for SBS Punjabi.
