WHO warns Indian virus strain a global concern

The World Health Organisation says the coronavirus variant first identified in India last year was being classified as a variant of global concern, with some preliminary studies showing that it spreads more easily.





The B.1.617 variant is the fourth variant to be designated as being of global concern and requiring heightened tracking and analysis.





The others are those first detected in Britain, South Africa and Brazil.





Advertisement

Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO technical lead on COVID-19, says there is some information suggesting increased transmissibility of the B.1.617 variant.





"In consultation with our virus evolution working group and our Epi teams and our lab teams internally, there is some available information to suggest increased transmissibility of B.1.617, there is a pre-print that is out, so this is a paper that has not undergone peer review and it's about the limited number of patients suggesting that there is some reduced neutralization and as such, we are classifying this as a variant of concern at the global level."











Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this audio in Punjabi.





People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.





If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.





News and information is available in 63 languages at sbs.com.au/coronavirus





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .









