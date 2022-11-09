Why joining a community sport could be the best thing you ever did

A council soccer pitch in the city has become the home of Melbourne Social Soccer, a place of cultural exchange and diversity.





MSS evolved out of a casual group of people ‘looking for a kick’ [looking for a fun activity], says co-founder Michael McArthur. It’s now one of the largest social soccer clubs in Victoria.





Games cost around $10, and you can sign up regardless of skill or fitness level.





Advertisement

Mr McArthur says people join for many reasons.





“Obviously there are fitness benefits – people getting out of the house and getting some activity. And whether this is people’s primary purpose or not, people have formed quite good friendships through the group and so we will sometimes meet socially as well. We’ll sometimes go for a drink after a game. There’s a women’s game as well on Saturdays and the women are much more social. In fact, their group, which is growing really quickly, has become a really tight-knit group.”





Women from multicultural backgrounds are finding pathways into sport thanks to people like Molina Asthani. She founded Multicultural Women in Sport (MWIS).





This group encourages multicultural women’s participation in sport for their empowerment, and sense of belonging to the community, while recognising the many barriers women face.





Playing sport helps women adjust to the Australian way of life and work, says Ms Asthani.





“It gives you the confidence, self-esteem and empowers you, it helps you overcome issues of isolation and depression in a new country, find peer support from sporting groups, develop comradery, get the support, and self-belief sometimes to come out of abusive relationships as well. And helps really create a sense of belonging to a new country. And it also challenges gender norms predominant in some of these cultures.”





And for the young, organisations such as the Centre for Multicultural Youth (CMY) run multiple sports programs.





One afterschool sports initiative is part of a Youth Transition Support Program in Melbourne’s Hume area.





Staying active regularly is important for everyone’s wellbeing, no matter how young or old. But the intensity and the amount of activity varies depending on age and physical circumstances. Always check with a healthcare professional before commencing a new exercise routine.



