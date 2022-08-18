SBS Punjabi

‘Pap smear’: Migrant women urged to fight barriers of cervical cancer screening

Pap smear

PAP Smear test only takes a few minutes. Credit: ABC News: Nicole Chettle

Published 18 August 2022 at 12:06pm, updated 19 August 2022 at 5:13pm
By Jasdeep Kaur
Source: SBS

Melbourne-based doctor suggests that a lack of understanding for regular Pap smear tests in our community needs urgent attention. Listen to this podcast to get more information on what a Pap smear is and why it is essential to get cervical cancer screenings.

The Pap smear test helps women to detect and treat cervical cancer.

Melbourne-based doctor Khawaja Bilal Akbar says only a handful of women from our community attend the regular screenings which is a 'matter of concern'.
Doctor Khwaja Bilal Akbar
Doctor Khwaja Bilal Akbar Credit: supplied
Talking to SBS Punjabi on the awareness of the Pap tests and the disease, Dr Akbar says early cancer detection increases the chance of successful treatment.

"Every woman aged 25 to 74 should have this test every five years," he urges.

More information about this test can be found on the Australian Department of Health website.
Click on the 'speaker' button at the top to hear this podcast in Punjabi.

