‘Pap smear’: Migrant women urged to fight barriers of cervical cancer screening

The Pap smear test helps women to detect and treat cervical cancer.





Melbourne-based doctor Khawaja Bilal Akbar says only a handful of women from our community attend the regular screenings which is a 'matter of concern'.



Doctor Khwaja Bilal Akbar Credit: supplied Talking to SBS Punjabi on the awareness of the Pap tests and the disease, Dr Akbar says early cancer detection increases the chance of successful treatment.





"Every woman aged 25 to 74 should have this test every five years," he urges.





More information about this test can be found on the Australian Department of Health website.



Click on the 'speaker' button at the top to hear this podcast in Punjabi.





