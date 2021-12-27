SBS Punjabi

Why the vaccinated need COVID-19 boosters

Vaccination and booster centre with Moderna messenger RNA vaccine to combat the fifth wave of Covid and the rise of the Omicron variant, in Villefranche de Lauragais, Aude, France on December 20, 2021. Photo by JMP/ABACAPRESS.COM.

การฉีดวัคซีนกระตุ้นเพื่อรับมือกับไวรัสสายพันธุ์ใหม่ โอมิครอน Source: ABACA

Published 27 December 2021 at 12:05pm
By Steven Trask
Presented by Harleen Kaur
More than one million Australians have now had a third ‘booster’ shot against Covid-19. But with infections likely to soar worldwide as more countries ease restrictions, and with new variants looming on the horizon, the third jab is unlikely to be the last.

The federal government has fast-tracked COVID-19 boosters in an attempt to stave-off the new Omicron variant of the virus.  

Doctor Deborah Cromer studies the spread of infectious diseases such as COVID-19 at the Kirby Institute in NSW. Dr Cromer compared the use of COVID-19 booster shots with the seasonal jabs used to protect against the flu.  

“We have to think about the existing viruses that we see. Flu vaccines - we get them every year, we don't think of them as booster doses, we just think of them as the annual flu vaccine.”

G-P Dr Danielle McMullen, the New South Wales president of the Australian Medical Association, says there is a pressing need to speed up the rollout.    

“We don’t want to panic the community, because we do know the first two doses still does protect you from hospitalisation for at least that five months or so.  But when we look forward to next year, we know that a significant number of boosters are going to be needed.” 

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this information in Punjabi.

SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments. News and information is available in 63 languages at 
https://www.sbs.com.au/language/coronavirus


