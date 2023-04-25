Why young Indians are looking forward to a bigger population

Upma Saxema and her children (SBS-Aaron Fernandes).jpeg

This week, the United Nations confirmed that India will overtake China to become the world's most populous nation in 2023. By July 1, India is predicted to have 1.429 billion people, three million ahead of China with 1.426 billion. While India continues to face major development challenges, its big, young population is being viewed as an opportunity to stir economic growth, and lift millions of Indians out of poverty.

A big population means a big opportunity to lift millions of Indians out of poverty.

Forty per cent of people in the country are aged 25 and under.

A massive working age population and low labour costs could see India emerge as a global manufacturing powerhouse, at a time when nations around the world are seeking to reduce their reliance on China.

In New Delhi, 2023 is being described as the ‘India moment’.

Not only does it become the most populous country, but India hosts the G20 at a time when governments around the world are trying to build closer ties with the emerging superpower.

In Gurgaon, a satellite city south of New Delhi that is home to young professionals, optimism about India’s future is high.

Mohit is a 22 year old accountant.

A lot of new businesses and specialist start-ups are coming up in India and a lot of investment from the rest of the world.
