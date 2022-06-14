Winter bites as soaring energy prices boost cost-of-living woes

Rising bills and food shortages are seeing many go without the essentials, as a cold winter takes hold.





Even fast-food brand K-F-C says it's being forced to use cabbage while lettuce crops run short, and prices rise sharply.





Along with rising inflation and interest rates, the cost of living has increased dramatically, and many are feeling the pinch.





Ken Irvine is a greengrocer in Canberra and says he's never seen the situation this bad.





The rising energy prices have been fueled by gas shortages, made worse by the war in Ukraine, and a series of outages at coal-fired power plans have made the situation dire.





With a freezing start to the winter, it's leaving many worried they won't be able to afford to make it through the season.





The Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) will have the ability to buy and store gas, and release it during future shortages.





But Minister Chris Bowen says there's no fixed date for when the Operator will be able to use that power.





When asked whether Labor might offer people cash payments to help pay the bills, Chris Bowen says the major cost-of-living relief measures will be in the budget later this year.





Click on the audio player at the top of the page to listen to this in Punjabi.



