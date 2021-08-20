SBS Punjabi

With tighter COVID lockdown laws, NSW Police urges people to stay home this Rakhsha Bandhan

SBS Punjabi

NSW Police urges people to stay home this Rakhi festival

NSW Police urges people to stay home this Rakhi festival Source: Getty, Pixabay

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 20 August 2021 at 5:49pm, updated 20 August 2021 at 6:00pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS

Raksha Bandhan (Rakhri in Punjabi), an annual Indian festival that celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters, falls on 22 August this year. NSW residents celebrating this festival are urged to stay home and follow the state’s strict COVID-19 lockdown laws. Click on the audio link above to listen to an interview with NSW Police Prosecutor Sergeant Mohit Kumar, which has an important message for the community.

Published 20 August 2021 at 5:49pm, updated 20 August 2021 at 6:00pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack