With tighter COVID lockdown laws, NSW Police urges people to stay home this Rakhsha Bandhan
NSW Police urges people to stay home this Rakhi festival Source: Getty, Pixabay
Published 20 August 2021 at 5:49pm, updated 20 August 2021 at 6:00pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
Raksha Bandhan (Rakhri in Punjabi), an annual Indian festival that celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters, falls on 22 August this year. NSW residents celebrating this festival are urged to stay home and follow the state’s strict COVID-19 lockdown laws. Click on the audio link above to listen to an interview with NSW Police Prosecutor Sergeant Mohit Kumar, which has an important message for the community.
Published 20 August 2021 at 5:49pm, updated 20 August 2021 at 6:00pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
Share