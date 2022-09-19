'Women aren't valued': concern over 'honour killings' amid Pakistan's floods

In the Sindh state of Pakistan, women accused of dishonourable behaviour are often murdered.





The reasons given can include refusing a marriage, adultery, or just to settle disputes between tribal groups.





Under-reporting of honour killings, known locally as ‘Karo-Kari’, as well as other forms of gender based violence, was already a major problem.





Saba now fears that months of rain and flooding across Pakistan will see even fewer violent crimes being reported.





According to the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, over 470 cases of honour killings were reported across the country in 2021, but the actual figure could be more than double.





In one incident more than ten years ago, a dispute over money in a village in Ghotki district turned into a gunfight, and local woman Naazan Bozdar was shot trying to protect her brother.



