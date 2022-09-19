SBS Punjabi

'Women aren't valued': concern over 'honour killings' amid Pakistan's floods

Credit: SBS-Aaron Fernandes

Published 20 September 2022 at 8:54am
By MP Singh, Aaron Fernandes
According to the World Economic Forum, in 2022, Pakistan ranked as the second worst country in the world in terms of gender equality, and there are now concerns that the country’s flood crisis could further setback the progress of women and girls.

In the Sindh state of Pakistan, women accused of dishonourable behaviour are often murdered.

The reasons given can include refusing a marriage, adultery, or just to settle disputes between tribal groups.

Under-reporting of honour killings, known locally as ‘Karo-Kari’, as well as other forms of gender based violence, was already a major problem.

Saba now fears that months of rain and flooding across Pakistan will see even fewer violent crimes being reported.

According to the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, over 470 cases of honour killings were reported across the country in 2021, but the actual figure could be more than double.

In one incident more than ten years ago, a dispute over money in a village in Ghotki district turned into a gunfight, and local woman Naazan Bozdar was shot trying to protect her brother.

"I was with my brother when the fighting started. I was with him when they attacked him. So I jumped in the way to try to shield him. And the bullet hit me in the process”.
