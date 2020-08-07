SBS Punjabi

Work from home options open opportunities for disabled Australians

SBS Punjabi

Eli El-Khoury Antonios alizaliwa na ulemavu wa cerebral palsy, amekabiliana na changamoto nyingi akitafuta kazi.

Eli El-Khoury Antonios alizaliwa na ulemavu wa cerebral palsy, amekabiliana na changamoto nyingi akitafuta kazi. Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 7 August 2020 at 1:36pm
By Jennifer Scherer
Presented by Harleen Kaur
Source: SBS

Improving access to employment has been a longtime goal for disability advocates. The global pandemic is finally proving that working-from-home arrangements are achievable.

Published 7 August 2020 at 1:36pm
By Jennifer Scherer
Presented by Harleen Kaur
Source: SBS
The Covid-19 pandemic has seen millions of Australians move to working from home arrangements. But for people with disabilities, this shift toward flexible work has been a long time coming, with on-site employment often serving as a major barrier.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, 53 per cent of working-age people living with disability were employed, compared with 83 per cent of those without. Almost half ((47 per cent)) of unemployed people aged 15-64 with disability say they have experienced discrimination from an employer.

Jackie Leach Scully is the Director of the Disability Innovation Institute at the University of New South Wales:

"The take home message is that it was always possible, all the time that employers where saying it was not. It is a form of ableism in the sense that it's concentrating on that proportion of society who fit within a particular norm."

To hear the full report click on the audio link above.

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. 
Find out what restrictions are in place for your state or territory.


Testing for coronavirus is now widely available across Australia. If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.
The federal government's coronavirus tracing app COVIDSafe is available for download from your phone's app store.

SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments. News and information is available in 63 languages at 
http://www.sbs.com.au/coronavirus


Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?