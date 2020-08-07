Work from home options open opportunities for disabled Australians

The Covid-19 pandemic has seen millions of Australians move to working from home arrangements. But for people with disabilities, this shift toward flexible work has been a long time coming, with on-site employment often serving as a major barrier.





Before the Covid-19 pandemic, 53 per cent of working-age people living with disability were employed, compared with 83 per cent of those without. Almost half ((47 per cent)) of unemployed people aged 15-64 with disability say they have experienced discrimination from an employer.





Jackie Leach Scully is the Director of the Disability Innovation Institute at the University of New South Wales:





"The take home message is that it was always possible, all the time that employers where saying it was not. It is a form of ableism in the sense that it's concentrating on that proportion of society who fit within a particular norm."





To hear the full report click on the audio link above.





People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Find out what restrictions are in place for your state or territory.





Testing for coronavirus is now widely available across Australia. If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.

The federal government's coronavirus tracing app COVIDSafe is available for download from your phone's app store.





SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments. News and information is available in 63 languages at http://www.sbs.com.au/coronavirus



