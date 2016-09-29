Work Safety is Your Right

Work safety Source: Pixabay/Public Domain
Published 29 September 2016 at 6:36pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Source: SBS
Every Australian worker has the right to a safe workplace.The law requires all employers to create a safe working environment to minimise injury and illness in the workplace. However Australian Bureau of Statistics show that during 2013 to 2014, over half a million people suffered a work-related injury or illness. Some occupations are more dangerous than others but culturally and linguistically diverse workers are a high risk group.Preeti McCarthy reports.
Published 29 September 2016 at 6:36pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Source: SBS
Share